La.-Lafeyette, Ga. Southern meet in conference play

CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have allowed only 69 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 76.6 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Johnson has connected on 28 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 22 over the last five games. He's also made 80.9 percent of his foul shots this season.