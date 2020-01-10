Jackson police make four more arrests in deadly 2018 double shooting on West St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have arrested four more people for their roles in a deadly shooting that happened on West Street over a year ago.
Anthony Brown, 26, has been charged with two counts of murder in relation to the shooting that left two men dead.
Police also arrested 23-year-old Jacara Johnson, 22-year-old Justin Brown and 26-year-old Melondy Jennings. They’re all charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Officers responded to the scene after receiving a call from Baptist Medical security of a vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Both victims appeared to have several gunshot wounds.
Kendrick Claiborne, 26, and 27-year-old Tijah Cowart were both previously arrested and charged with murder in the incident. Claiborne was also charged with cocaine possession with intent to distribute.
