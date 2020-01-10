Friday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and storms are likely tonight, isolated severe storms are possible. Don’t be caught off guard if a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warning is issued later tonight, but the higher threat for severe weather will be overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday remains an ALERT DAY as damaging winds are likely and strong tornadoes are also possible. The tornado threat will be the greatest out ahead of the main line of storms if any individual cells can form in that environment. Tornadoes will also be possible along the line. Damaging wind gusts will be likely along parts of that line that will be pushing into our western counties around 4-6am, and pushing east out of our area by 10-11am. Any Severe Thunderstorm Warning that is issued will need to be treated with the same amount of concern as a Tornado Warning, as these storms will be capable of producing extensive damage at times. Make sure you can hear alerts tonight and tomorrow morning from multiple sources. Make sure all of these sources are charged in case power goes out. In the event we do need to cut in with coverage, you can watch us live on WLBT.com/live OR on our free First Alert Weather App.