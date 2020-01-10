FIRST LOOK: 2020 St. Jude Dream Home rendering

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve got a first look at the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home!
This year’s home is located on N Natchez Drive in Madison.
Renderings for the home are complete. It’s valued at an estimated $615,000 and is being built by Crosstown Builders and Deep South Custom Homes.
It will feature four bedrooms and three baths and an estimated 3,100 square feet with an open first floor living space with Chef Kitchen and Master Suite. The seconf dloor includes a playroom and terrace with reservoir view. The front and side porches are covered with access to the living area.
Tickets go on sale in March and the home will be given away on June 25. Free tours will be available beginning in May.
