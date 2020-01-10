First Alert Forecast: turning stormy late Friday, Saturday

FRIDAY: A strong storm system looks to affect central Mississippi to round out the week and into the weekend. A warm front will push its way across the state Friday. Expect scattered showers and a few storms at times Friday. Temperatures will push into the 70s amid a breezy southerly wind. Post warm front, keep an eye on any storms that flare up in the warm sector late Friday.
SATURDAY: An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for threat of the storms becoming strong to severe. A squall line will approach the area through Saturday morning bringing with it the possibility of damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. Rainfall totals will run between 1-2″, especially in the heavier downpours. Storms will sweep east through the early afternoon; ushering in cooler air by early Sunday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunday will be another transition day with sun giving way to clouds ahead another wave of rain that will push over a stalled front in the northern Gulf of Mexico, bringing showers and storms to start off the new week. A few of these waves will keep the weather unsettled and mild through much of next week. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
