Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl out of Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Ava Brooke Smith out of Amory.
Smith is described as a white female, five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing 173 pounds with straight black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a brown pull over and light colored blue jeans that have rips.
She was last seen Thursday, January 9, around 5:40 p.m. walking east in the 1000 block of Walnut Street in Monroe County.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ava Brooke Smith, you are asked to contact the Amory Police Department at 662-256-2676.
