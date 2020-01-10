Edwards neighborhood prepares for potential severe weather while still recovering from previous storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s going to be a potentially dangerous weekend with strong storms moving in.
And some storm victims are just now starting to pick up the pieces from last month’s twister.
People in the Edwards community tell 3 on your side they are hoping for the best.
“I just hope it isn’t as bad as the first storm... and here we go again.”
Last month a tornado swept through many parts of the state... but one of worst towns hit was Edwards, Mississippi.
This is what it looked like on Ashcot Circle back in December when a twister tore through parts of Hinds County.
Two homes completely destroyed.
Over 60 homes received some type of damage.
“I have never seen anything like it before. I just thank God nobody was injured.”
“I didn’t think it was that scary but once I saw all the damage... I was so scared.”
And this is what the neighborhood looks like today... nearly a month later.
“People are still coming together as family and helping their neighbors... assisting everyone that needs it... coming to their aid and rescue!”
With the threat of severe weather rolling in this weekend... neighbors are on edge... fearing that tragedy could strike again.
“We have to be prepared for this... and just pray.”
“It’s a situation that could happen at any point really so we just have to be on our P’s and Q’s as they say!”
People in the Edwards community say they are prepared for the worst, but hope for the best.
“We came together as a family the first time... so now that we are fully aware of this next store we will do the same thing.”
