Crime in the City of Natchez significantly lower due to Project EJECT

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - 10 months after launching the program, Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong was happy to announce how Project EJECT has helped reduce crime in the city Thursday.
“So out of 11 different categories, we saw a huge reduction in crime. Out of 4 of 11 categories, we saw the reduction above 50 percent, with the highest going to the murder rate,” said Armstrong.
The categories also include attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten was impressed by the cut-down on crime.
“What Project EJECT did for us also though was we had a ripple effect throughout the county. While crime was going down within the city, it was also going down in the county,” said Patten.
Wages also increased for Natchez police officers. They take their vehicles home and have a GPS tracking system inside the cars. The officers also wear body cameras and the city has installed over 120 crime cameras so far.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said Project EJECT’s success across the state circles back to the agencies working together.
“It’s simply the collaboration. Getting around the table, trying to identify proactively -- not just re-actively, but proactively who those violent offenders are. Because these men and women in law enforcement, they know who are terrorizing our streets, terrorizing our neighborhoods, and so if we can go ahead and use our state and federal resources to go after them before they harm their next victim, I think that’s why we’ve seen this reduction in crime," said Hurst.
Hurst said another program is in the works that will tackle issues of domestic violence in communities.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.