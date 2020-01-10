Consider This: Jackson – Here we go again

Nothing is more important that getting a grip on this out of control crime. It’s killing the people of Jackson and killing the city itself. Many parts of Jackson look like an abandoned wasteland. Why aren’t city leaders holding property owners accountable to clean up their dilapidated buildings and overgrown properties? When your neighborhood looks like a war zone, when you constantly hear gunfire, when you’re scared to go outside, when there seems to be no opportunity, of course crime will flourish.