3 On Your Side Investigates: Cooking the Books

“There was a school principal in Hollandale who we investigated. The state auditor’s office investigated and found that he embezzled over a hundred thousand dollars worth of money and property that belonged to the school," White said. "He pleaded guilty to that. He was not adjudicated, which effectively in non-legal language means it it’s very hard to find on his record that he pleaded guilty to that thing. He then immediately moved across the state to Noxubee County. He ran for Superintendent of Education and he got elected over there.”