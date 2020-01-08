Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day continues for Saturday. Clouds and warmer weather will start to increase across our area tonight, tomorrow and Friday. While lows will be in the 40s and 50s, highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Scattered showers are possible Thursday, likely Friday and some thunderstorms could enter the mix Friday. There is a slight risk of severe weather Friday, but a much higher chance overnight and into Saturday morning. With a storm system coming in, expect the highest possibility to be damaging wind, followed by tornadoes, heavy rain, and hail, in that order. An inch or two of rain can be expected. The system will be moving through and does not show any signs of slowing down over our area. Most of the weather will end by or during the afternoon on Saturday. The weather will quickly improve later Saturday and last through Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s Sunday after lows in the 30s. More active weather could return next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Showers and thunderstorms look likely for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Keep in mind, temperatures continue well above normal. The average high is 56 and the average low is 35 this time of year. Today’s high reached 65 degrees after a morning low this morning of 30. Sunrise is 7:02am and sunset is 5:12pm.