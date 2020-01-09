Vermont lawmaker proposes cellphone ban for anyone under 21

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont lawmaker is proposing banning cellphones for people under 21.
Sen. John Rodgers cites cellphone use while driving and the use of cellphones to bully others as reasoning for the bill. He also says cellphones have been used by mass shooters to research previous shootings.
The bill says people under 21 are not mature enough to have them, just like cigarettes, alcohol and guns.
It proposes a year in jail or a fine of no more than $1,000 for a violation.
