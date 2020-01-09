State and county investigators try to determine cause of massive Warren Co. apartment fire

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly two dozen people were left without homes Monday when fire swept through their Warren County apartment complex. Fortunately, no lives were lost.
Now the painstaking process is underway to find out why the building went up in flames.
Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Warren County were at the Landings Apartments Wednesday trying to determine what has caused the third fire at the complex since 2002.
Twenty-three people were left homeless Monday when flames erupted, overtaking Unit 9.
The 12 apartments were destroyed.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office used a drone while Warren County authorities sifted through the rubble to try to pinpoint a cause.
“They’re starting at the very outside working their way in looking at the damage, looking at the burn patterns, doing everything they can to determine the cause and origin,” said Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace. “We have a lot of resources here from the State Fire Marshal’s Office. They sent multiple agencies here to assist."
Residents, along with the American Red Cross and other local charities, are coming together to help fire victims recover.
They are gathering clothing for residents who lost everything in the fire. Those items are being collected in the Landings club room.
“The most heartwarming thing that you see are the other residents in this apartment complex that are coming in and giving clothing,” added Pace. “They’re offering shelter. So, it’s a big family. They’ve come together and they’ll survive this."
