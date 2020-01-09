MSU downed by Alabama, drop to 0-2 in SEC

Tyson Carter worked his way to nine points and secured two assists. The nine points enabled Carter to move past W.D. Stroud (1961-62-63) and into a tie for 32nd place with Tyrone Washington (1996-97-98-99) on MSU’s all-time list. Iverson Molinar added seven points whereas Abdul Ado and D.J. Stewart Jr. rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs with three points and two points, respectively.