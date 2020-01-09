Mississippi State hires Mike Leach as head coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State is hiring Mike Leach as its new head football coach.
The team made an official announcement Thursday after a rash of reports.
Leach, 58, has spent the last 8 seasons at Washington State, leading the Cougars to an 11-win season in 2018. before that, he spent 10 seasons at Texas Tech before being hired.
Leach is set to replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired after a Music City Bowl loss to Louisville.
Leach has a career 139-90 record, including a 55-47 record at WSU and a 36-36 PAC-12 record.
His teams have missed bowl games just twice in his tenure, including his first season with the Cougars in 2012.
