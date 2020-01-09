The Madison at Main Project: City unveils plans for new 17-acre town square

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Exciting news for the City of Madison Wednesday night.
After decades of planning, a brand new development is coming to town. It’s called ‘The Madison at Main Project,’ bringing new shops and businesses to the city.
“Meetings were even held on these very grounds to talk about what this community could be almost 40 years ago,”
The city is partnering with Greenstone Properties out of Atlanta to develop the city’s town square.
Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler tells us this will be the heartbeat of the City.
“We don’t want to be just the extension of another city. We want to be something special that we can hand down for generations to come.”
Located at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 51 extending south to Madison Avenue.
And if you’re wondering what’s to come on the 17 acres of land downtown along Main Street, you’ll find shops, restaurants, and an entertainment center.
The development will also include everything from condos and townhomes, retail stores, a boutique hotel, to a specialty food market, office space, and Madison’s first multi-level parking garage.
“We will have sit down table restaurants, fast and casual, a number of other retails establishments. Places you would have to go to Atlanta or New York to visit. Retailers that don’t exist in Mississippi.”
Christ Shane, the primary developer of the project, breaks down other big plans to come.
“The historic gym will turn into a performing arts theater and the two story building will become the new City Hall.”
Shane says the project could take up to a year to get rolling, but when it does hundreds of job opportunities will open.
“We will probably have 200 to 400 people living on site. For the office buildings, if you use a metric of five-people-per-thousand-square-feet, if we deliver 200 thousand feet of space there could be a thousand people working here.”
The mayor says the development as well as more big plans will come in 2020.
“We will create a destination point for Mississippi. We want to make sure if you come to Mississippi you have to visit Madison, Mississippi!”
