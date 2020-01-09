Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former guard has pleaded guilty to making false statements in an investigation of a Louisiana jail inmate's death. The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says Debra Becnel pleaded guilty Monday. The case involved the 2014 death of a St. Bernard Parish Jail inmate with a blood disorder. Prosecutors say the inmate told Becnel and others she could die without medication. Becnel told investigators she had not been informed of the woman's medical needs. But she admitted in court Monday that she had been told. Becnel faces up to five years in prison when she is sentenced April 22.