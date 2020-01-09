First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Thursday; storms increases late Friday, Saturday

THURSDAY: Moisture will begin to filter into the region through the latter part of the week – expect clouds to thicken through Thursday ahead of our next weather maker. Highs will claw their way into the 60s to near 70. Most will remain dry – though a stray shower can’t be ruled out after sunset. We’ll remain warm under the clouds, in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY: A strong storm system looks to affect central Mississippi to round out the week and into the weekend. A warm front will push its way across the state Friday. Expect scattered showers and a few storms at times Friday. Temperatures will push into the 70s amid a breezy southerly wind. Post warm front, keep an eye on any storms that flare up in the warm sector late Friday. An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for threat of the storms becoming strong to severe. A squall line will approach the area through Saturday morning bringing with it the possibility of damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. Rainfall totals will run between 1-2″, espeically in the heavier downpours. Storms will sweep east through the early afternoon; ushering in cooler air by early Sunday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunday will be another transition day with sun giving way to clouds ahead another wave of rain that will push over a stalled front in the northern Gulf of Mexico, bringing showers and storms to start off the new week. A few of these waves will keep the weather unsettled and mild through much of next week. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
