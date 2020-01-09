First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Thursday; storms increases late Friday, Saturday

FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY: A strong storm system looks to affect central Mississippi to round out the week and into the weekend. A warm front will push its way across the state Friday. Expect scattered showers and a few storms at times Friday. Temperatures will push into the 70s amid a breezy southerly wind. Post warm front, keep an eye on any storms that flare up in the warm sector late Friday. An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for threat of the storms becoming strong to severe. A squall line will approach the area through Saturday morning bringing with it the possibility of damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. Rainfall totals will run between 1-2″, espeically in the heavier downpours. Storms will sweep east through the early afternoon; ushering in cooler air by early Sunday morning.