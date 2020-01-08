’Time 4 Toys’ toy store offers special toys for kids with special needs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Listen up parents, if your child has special needs there’s a toy store in town with your child’s name on it!
It’s called Time 4 Toys, and they specialize in items specifically for kids with ADHD, sensory processing disorder, and autism.
Almost every child’s dream is walking into a toy store fully stocked with today’s hottest items.
“We have games, puzzles, educational things, books, and instrumental type things!” said owner Bethany Mathis.
But what if I told you this wasn’t your average toy store?
Located in Flowood at the Dogwood Shopping Center, Time 4 Toys offers toys to kids with special needs of all ages and abilities!
And while your tot is having fun, they are also building intellectual, physical and emotional skills.
“We have an area for kids with sensory processing, ADHD, and autism, so we wanted to provide tools so parents could bring their kids in and try out the products!” said Mathis.
“All of these are great for kids sitting in class that can’t sit still. They are called wiggle cushions!” she continued.
“My first impression of this store, wow, there’s so many types of toys for different kids. Boys, girls, kids with disabilities. It’s awesome,” said customer Ashlea Hargett.
Time 4 Toys is no stranger to the neighborhood. They have been around for three years.
And the owner of the store, Bethany Mathis, has her own special reason for including all children in the fun.
“We adopted our youngest child from China when he was three. He has lots of sensory needs and ADHD," said Hargett.
These toys help improve your child’s logic, hand-eye coordination, problem solving, and memory skills, all while having a blast!
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.