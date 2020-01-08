Stepfather of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd shot, killed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A spokesman for hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd says their stepfather has been killed in Mississippi and their brother is being held in his death.
Tupelo police found a man dead at a home in the group’s hometown of Tupelo about 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the man as 62-year-old Floyd Sullivan, who died from apparent gunshot wounds.
The duo’s spokesman, Kerry Smalls, confirms Sullivan is their stepfather and their brother is in custody.
Tupelo Police Capt. Charles McDougald said the man’s adult son is a person of interest in the shooting and is being held for psychiatric review.
