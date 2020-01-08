Steak ‘n Shake to open in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Feeling hungry? A new food option is coming to the Jackson area. Steak ‘n Shake is opening soon in Clinton.
The city announced the new location Wednesday. It’ll open on Hampstead Boulevard, not far from Home Depot and the U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer.
It’ll be the second Steak ‘n Shake in the Jackson area. They’re famous for their steakburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes.
“I am extremely proud to welcome Steak ‘n Shake to Clinton,” Mayor Phil Fisher said. “They will be an important fixture of our business community and partner as we continue to develop the Clinton restaurant market to serve our community and those who traverse the Interstate 20 corridor.”
The location is expected to bring in 30 new jobs to the area as well.
Grand opening is currently scheduled for early Fall 2020.
