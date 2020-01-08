Police: Man shot in hand, another in arm and leg after fight inside Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fight inside of a home in Jackson left two men injured Tuesday evening.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Sullens Street.
According to police, the incident started when a suspect left a home and later fired shots into it.
The suspect then fled the scene.
The shooting left one man with injuries to the arm and leg and another with injuries to the hand.
Neither victims’ injuries were life-threatening and both were taken to the hospital.
