Pafford introduces Air One Foxtrot fixed wing ambulance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pafford Ambulance service rolled out its fixed wing critical care transport called Air One Foxtrot.
It’s a Super King Air plane that will be based in Ridgeland and get ill or injured patients where they need to be, quick, fast and in a hurry!
There’s room for a flight nurse, paramedic and pilot, along with the patient and a passenger, like a family members
Keith Carter, Chief Operating Officer said, “This is the only fixed-winged operation in the state of Mississippi, that is run 24-hours, 7-days a week. So, we can fly through weather conditions that the helicopters cannot and longer distances very, very fast the ambulances cannot transport. It flies around 300 miles per hour and we can get to destinations like Houston, Dallas, Tulsa, Nashville, Tallahassee within an hour.”
Pafford grew from one ground ambulance in 1967 to an operation of 150 ground ambulances, 6 critical care transport trucks, 3 helicopters and four airplanes.
