Ole Miss suffers second half collapse

A Tyree three, his third of the game, increased the cushion to double digits. The triple try gave the Rebel guard 15 points on the night and saw him outscoring the Aggies. On the following possession, Tyree drilled another three to make it 26-15 Ole Miss with 18 points from the senior. Texas A&M answered with four points, but Tyree ended the half with another three to send the Rebels into the locker room with a 10-point lead, 29-19.