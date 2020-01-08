No injuries reported after ‘altercation’ between several inmates at Hinds County Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been no injuries reported after a small altercation between several inmates at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.
The Hind’s County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Captain Tyree Jones.
Jones said the disturbance involved a small group of inmates, possibly 2 to 3, in POD A.
According to Jones, the inmates were able to get out of their cells because the locks on the doors are not working properly.
Officials say no one was injured and there is no threat to the public, with Jones adding, “The facility, as a whole, is secure."
Five people were killed in Mississippi prisons last week, including four as a result of reported gang violence.
