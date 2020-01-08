Mid-South woman files class action lawsuit against Ring after camera hacked in daughter’s bedroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Desoto County woman has filed a class action lawsuit against Ring after she says hackers gained access to a camera in her daughter’s bedroom.
Ashley LeMay first spoke with WMC Action News 5 in early December. She says the camera was only up for a few days before someone hacked the device.
“I did a lot of research on these before I got them. You know, I really felt like it was safe,” said LeMay.
The camera was supposed to bring a level of comfort for LeMay and her husband, a way to keep a watchful eye on three of daughters and alert them to a medical emergency since one of their daughters has a history of seizures.
Instead, LeMay says a hacker spoke to her daughter through the camera, played music and even shouted slurs.
“They could have watched them sleeping, changing. I mean they could have seen all kinds of things,” said LeMay. “Honestly, my gut it makes me feel like it’s either somebody who knows us or somebody who is very close by.”
In mid-December, Ring responded to reports of recent hacks, including LeMay’s story, which garnered national attention. The company notified its users that some account credentials, like usernames and passwords, may have been swiped from an external, non-Ring service.
Now LeMay has filed a class action lawsuit against Ring.
The filing reads, “...instead of helping families protect their homes, Ring security devices have had the opposite effect by permitting hackers to exploit security vulnerabilities in the Ring system to spy on and harass Ring customers inside their own homes.”
Cyber security experts say with the right tools hackers can break into your home using these cameras without ever stepping foot inside. That’s why installing two-factor authentication is crucial to protecting your accounts from cyber criminals.
In a statement from LeMay’s attorney, Hassan Zavareei, said, “Ever since this crisis broke out, Ring has been trying to blame consumers instead of taking responsibility for its own sloppy security practices. Ring says its customers should have used better security measures, like dual-factor authentication. The truth is that Ring never asked its customers to use dual-factor authentication. Ring also allows hackers (and hacker software) to try as many passwords as they want without ever locking them out, meaning that Ring’s system can be hacked by a basic computer program that enters as many codes as possible until one works. And these are only two examples of Ring’s apathetic approach to protecting its customers’ privacy. These breaches were Ring’s fault, not our clients’.”
We reached out to Ring for a response to the lawsuit, but a spokesperson told us the company does not comment on legal matters.
