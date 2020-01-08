Mid-South woman files class action lawsuit against Ring after camera hacked in daughter’s bedroom

In a statement from LeMay’s attorney, Hassan Zavareei, said, “Ever since this crisis broke out, Ring has been trying to blame consumers instead of taking responsibility for its own sloppy security practices. Ring says its customers should have used better security measures, like dual-factor authentication. The truth is that Ring never asked its customers to use dual-factor authentication. Ring also allows hackers (and hacker software) to try as many passwords as they want without ever locking them out, meaning that Ring’s system can be hacked by a basic computer program that enters as many codes as possible until one works. And these are only two examples of Ring’s apathetic approach to protecting its customers’ privacy. These breaches were Ring’s fault, not our clients’.”