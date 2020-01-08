MHP trooper injured in I-20 crash involving 18-wheeler

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a crash enroute to an 18-wheeler wreck on I-20.
Around 5:15 a.m. MHP learned of a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and a car on I-20 west of Clinton.
While driving to that wreck the trooper was involved in a separate crash on I-20 near the Pearl River. Both of the vehicles were traveling westbound when the 18-wheeler crossed into the path of the patrol vehicle.
The trooper’s lights and sirens were on at the time.
The crash caused extensive damage to the patrol car and non-life threatening injuries to the trooper.
The driver of the 18-wheeler came to a stop at the Ellis Ave. Exit. This crash is currently under investigation and more information will be released pending the outcome of the investigation.
