Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A witness says a plane that crashed in south Louisiana had leveled out its wings before it hit trees and transmission lines and crashed in a fiery heap. A preliminary investigation issued Tuesday by federal investigators did not give a cause for the Dec. 28 plane crash that killed five people on their way to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have repeatedly said it will take about a year for that determination to be made. But the report did shed new light on some aspects of the crash, including what witnesses told investigators.