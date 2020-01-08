JPS school closure, consolidation plan approved for upcoming school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public Schools board of trustees has voted unanimously to approve a consolidation plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
Barr Elementary School will close, and the students will be transferred to Pecan Park Elementary.
Hardy Middle School will consolidate into Blackburn.
Siwell Middle School will consolidate into Cardozo Middle and Van Winkle Elementary will become a pre-k center, just for 4-year-olds.
Van Winkle students will attend Bates and Clausell.
Hardy would close down as a school and be re-purposed as an athletic facility.
District leaders say teachers from those schools will still have jobs, either at the newly consolidated schools or elsewhere in the district.
Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene recommended the plan in December. An outline detailing the Optimizing for Equity 3-Year Plan shows all of the upcoming changes for the district.
