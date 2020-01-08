Hattiesburg recognizes firefighter for rescuing 3-year-old from well

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker (left) with Cody Keys, whose quick action led to the rescue of a 3-year-old boy from a Prentiss well. (Source: Hattiesburg Fire Department)
January 7, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 7:15 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the city of Hattiesburg recognized a Hub City firefighter who helped rescue a 3-year-old boy from a Jefferson Davis County well on Saturday morning.

Mayor Toby Barker presented Cody Keys with a certificate of recognition for his life-saving actions. Keys is an engineer and training instructor with the Hattiesburg Fire Department.

Emergency personnel in Jefferson Davis County received a 9-1-1 call around 9:57 a.m. regarding a boy who fell into a well while playing in his yard on Black Polk Road in Prentiss.

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office and the volunteer fire department reached out to HFD for assistance.

Keys was off-duty when the call came in, but he responded and was the first Hattiesburg firefighter to arrive at the scene. Keys used gear to rescue the child in under 10 minutes, according to the city of Hattiesburg.

The child did not appear to suffer any serious injuries, though he was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.

