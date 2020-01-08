First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild Wednesday; stormy by late week

WEDNESDAY: Cold and frosty start to the day – we’ll trend milder through the afternoon hours- into the lower and middle 60s amid sunshine. A few clouds will blow in overnight, otherwise, we’ll remain quiet with lows dipping into the lower to middle 40s.
THURSDAY: Moisture will begin to filter into the region through the latter part of the week – expect clouds to thicken through Thursday ahead of our next weather maker. Highs will claw their way into the 60s to near 70. Most will remain dry – though a stray shower can’t be ruled out after sunset. We’ll remain warm under the clouds, in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A warm front will push its way across the state Friday. Expect scattered showers and a few storms at times Friday – though most of the rain and storms will move through Saturday; though we’ll have to keep an eye on any storms that flare up in the warm sector late Friday. An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for threat of the storms becoming strong to severe. Specifics are still being refined – but there is a higher than normal confidence of a few strong and severe storms to affect central Mississippi by late Friday into Saturday. Rain will exit through Saturday evening. We’ll turn dry with some sunny breaks Sunday ahead yet another wave of rain and storms through mid-next week as our pattern remains active.
