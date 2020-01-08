First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild Wednesday; stormy by late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: A warm front will push its way across the state Friday. Expect scattered showers and a few storms at times Friday – though most of the rain and storms will move through Saturday; though we’ll have to keep an eye on any storms that flare up in the warm sector late Friday. An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for threat of the storms becoming strong to severe. Specifics are still being refined – but there is a higher than normal confidence of a few strong and severe storms to affect central Mississippi by late Friday into Saturday. Rain will exit through Saturday evening. We’ll turn dry with some sunny breaks Sunday ahead yet another wave of rain and storms through mid-next week as our pattern remains active.