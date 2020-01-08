City of Jackson wants state to pay $3,000,000 for crime prevention cameras

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City officials are hoping that the state will help fund their plan to fight crime with cameras.
On Tuesday, Jackson city council members passed a vote to request bond money from the state to pay for an expansion to their Real Time Crime Center.
They’re asking for 3-million-dollars to buy more cameras.
The system includes a series of cameras on Jackson streets where activities can be monitored live.
Right now they have about 30 cameras installed.
The bond money would allow them to buy more cameras and have eyes on a larger area.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said, “This enables us to get more coverage. It is not intended to invade the privacy of citizens. It is cameras placed in the public. Anything that you would do in the public, and we know the majority of people wouldn’t do anything bad in the public, but those that do this will enable the police department to respond quicker.”
Currently the office of operations is located on State Street. They will be moving their headquarters to Riverside Drive once all the cameras are installed.
Right now they have cameras on sixteen streets in South Jackson.
They plan to place more cameras in North and West Jackson if their bond is approved.
