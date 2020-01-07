Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An alert day continues for this Saturday. Severe weather, including damaging winds, tornadoes, and torrential rain are the concern. We are expecting issues from the early morning through the afternoon, but it is most likely to impact our region in the morning. This will salvage most of the weekend. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows near freezing and frost is likely. Highs return to the 60s with sunshine tomorrow. We’ll get closer to 70 on Thursday with sunshine. Clouds will approach on Friday with showers and a few storms likely. Highs will be in the 70s and it will turn breezy. There is a very low chance for severe weather Friday, but a much higher chance Saturday with the system passing through. Temperatures will drop a little this weekend. Sunday will turn out to be the best day of the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Another round of some rough weather is possible early next week. Monday and Tuesday will see highs near 70 and the threat of showers or storms could return again. We are in a fast moving progressive weather pattern, meaning storm systems will be more frequent and active during the coming weeks. Calm wind tonight and southeast at 5mph Wednesday. Average high is 56 and the average low is 35. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:12pm.