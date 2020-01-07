Rep. Thompson requests investigation into MDOC: ‘There are some serious flaws in the correctional system’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ongoing violence and safety concerns at the state’s prisons are also troubling Congressman Bennie Thompson.
On Monday, the Democratic U.S. Representative requested that a federal investigation be launched into MDOC.
“There are some serious flaws in the correctional system,” said Thompson, who didn’t hold back his frustration and concerns over the outburst of violence and problems plaguing Mississippi prisons.
“When you have a system on lockdown for over a week and you have five people who have perished... we have people who are incarcerated and not having the level of supervision that’s an acceptable standard. It is a formula for disaster and that’s what we have here with our correctional system.”
Now he is calling on the U.S. Attorney General and federal investigators to help.
“This is the state’s responsibility, but, as you know, Parchman really came out from under a federal court order some time ago. Assuming that they came out of the decree, they are now back to where they were before the decree was put in place, so we have sent a letter to The Department of Justice asking them to look at the Mississippi Department of Correction again to see if, in fact, those violations have come back again."
Congressman Thompson says the problems in the prison weren’t created overnight, but points out that swift action is needed to address safety and security, staffing and other ongoing failures.
“This federal government has the authority, once they document that certain standards are not being met, to step in. Even under normal circumstances when they come in they to try to negotiate a solution. I am hoping when they come in and will be able to negotiate better pay for people who work there, better health system for the people incarcerated and can make sure the environment in which people are incarcerated or are safe and sanitary.”
Governor Phil Bryant said he welcomes federal investigators coming in to assist with the investigation happening at the state level.
