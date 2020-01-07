Police investigating after dog found with rubberbands around mouth

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating why someone sealed a dog’s mouth shut with rubberbands.
According to Deputy Chief Stan Reno from the Carbondale Police Department, the dogs owner contacted the police department on Friday. The owner wanted to willingly give up two dogs.
Reno said officers contacted the Jackson County Humane Shelter, and the dogs were taken there on Friday. The humane shelter decided one dog’s injury was serious enough and they wanted to seek outside treatment. The dog was then taken to St. Francis CARE.
He said that the incident will ultimately be reviewed by the city attorney, who will then determine if any further action will be taken.
Carbondale does have a city ordinance, that states in part: “No person or owner may abandon, cruelly beat, torment, overload, overwork, molest, starve, refuse water to, or otherwise abuse an animal in any manner.”
The St. Francis Community Animal Rescue in Murphysboro, Ill. said the dog was brought to them on Monday afternoon, January 6 and immediately rushed to surgery.
The dog’s mouth had been sealed shut with rubberbands, which they say cut off his circulation and cut deeply into his skin.
The animal rescue said the 13-pound dog was unable to eat or drink. They say it was one of the most severely dehydrated animals their vet had ever seen.
After 2.5 hours of surgery, the rubberbands were removed.
Police continue to investigate this incident.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.