Police identify man accused of threatening to shoot cashier during Wendy’s robbery

Thirty-two-year-old Otis Wright Jr. (Source: JPD)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | January 7, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST - Updated January 7 at 11:11 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are searching for a 32-year-old who robbed a Wendy’s restaurant.

Otis Wright Jr. is wanted for the Saturday robbery of the Wendy’s on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

(Source: Jackson Police Department)
Police said the suspect took cash from the register after it was opened and threatened to shoot if the cashier attempted to stop him. No weapon was actually shown.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Otis Wright Jr., you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $2,500 is possible if your information leads to an arrest.

