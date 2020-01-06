Monday Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Day for Saturday. Storms are likely, the severe part is questionable, but quite a bit of rain could impact the area as a cold front moves in from the west. It may not cool down much after the front, but it will become stormy and windy. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a brief shower possible. Low in the 40s. Tuesday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Today’s high reached 69. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s later this week ahead of a cool front moving in. It will be sunny Tuesday through Thursday with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday. More widespread weather is likely Saturday. Sunday will be a better day with highs in the upper 60s. Average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 35. Northwest wind at 10mph tonight and Tuesday. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:11pm.