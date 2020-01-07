3 men arrested on I-20 after marijuana, meth and $38,000 found in their car

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three men were arrested Tuesday morning after drugs were found in their vehicle on I-20.
It happened during a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound near Springridge Road.
The three men were in a 2012 gray Nissan Maxima.
The deputy searching the vehicle discovered a small amount of marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine.
He also located $38,000 which was hidden in a compartment near the trunk of the vehicle.
Monet Diego, 39, of California, Salvador Fernandez, 39, of California and Eddie Bell, 40, of Georgia were all arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
They were booked into the Hinds County Detention Center and deputies seized the $38,000 and the 2012 Nissan Maxima.
