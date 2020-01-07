Mayor says Jackson Zoo will open in 90 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says the Jackson Zoo will re-open in 90 days.
That puts the zoo timeline for re-opening in mid-April.
The zoo has remained closed since September for needed repairs inside. Zoo animals have been cared for by zoo employees in the mean time, but those employees have been without benefits as the zoo has been closed.
“The zoo is poised for a new opportunity, new marketing strategies, new management,” Mayor Lumumba said in October.
The City of Jackson and Jackson Zoological Society battled over a lawsuit which was settled in October. The city eventually dropped the demand for $6 million dollars in water bills and $350,000 in unauthorized expenditures.
Zooceanarium will now oversee management of the zoo.
