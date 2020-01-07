'It could have happened to any of us’: Neighbors react to New Year’s Eve killing on Shepwood Dr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Neighbors calling for the violence to stop after police arrest four people in connection with a deadly New Year’s Eve shooting on Shepwood Drive.
Emonyae Sanders, Jaterrious Yates and Antwon Johnson each charged with murder and shooting into a dwelling in the death of 24-year-old JTeria Myers.
Stacey Sanders faces a charge of accessory after the fact in relation to the case.
People living in the area telling 3 On Your Side shock, sadness, and fear now flood the streets of South Jackson.
“If a person doesn’t put value on their own life, they will not value yours either.”
New Year’s Eve was the beginning of a new year and a tragedy for the Myers family.
“On New Years, a few hours before I got off work, there was a lot of shooting happening.”
Myers was shot and killed inside the walls of her own home on Shepwood Drive.
It’s a devastating loss, not only for the Myers family, but for the surrounding community as well.
“It upsets me. It upsets everyone here because, just like her, it could have happened to any of us.”
The gunfire entered the back of the home, striking Myers in her back and exiting her neck.
A graduate from Wingfield High School and a special needs adult, Myers attended Global Treatment Center.
“There’s a lot of gun violence. A lot of shootings that go on here.”
Michael J. Johnson has lived in his South Jackson home for almost 20 years, and in 20 years a lot has changed.
“When I first moved over here it was so nice. Upstanding neighborhood with lots of homeowners, but over the years it has gotten worse.”
“It makes me sad. The police really don’t patrol around here. I might see one every 2 weeks,” said one neighbor, Carl Powell
Inside Myers’ bedroom, police reportedly found shell casings from three different firearms in the house.
Four people now behind bars in connection with Myers death.
Exclusive video shows footage from Belvedere Drive where officials executed a search warrant connected to the arrest. Jackson police say more arrests are possible.
Until then, residents say more needs to be done to prevent tragedy from striking again.
“We really need more police presence in South Jackson. South Jackson has a bad reputation, but there are still a lot of really good people here.”
“I just think we need to work together to stop the violence in Jackson. Come together with the mayor and the police chief and see about trying to end this. There is too much senseless violence going on in Jackson.”
