First Alert Forecast: cooler, breezier Tuesday; storms return late week

TUESDAY: High pressure will move in quickly in the wake of our overnight cold front. Sunshine will accompany a breezy northwest wind will usher in temperatures in the 50s. We’ll turn completely calm overnight amid clear skies – a light freeze will be possible by early Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: Cold and frosty start to the day – we’ll trend milder through the afternoon hours- into the lower and middle 60s amid sunshine. A few clouds will blow in overnight, otherwise, we’ll remain quiet with lows dipping into the lower to middle 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next weather maker will begin to take shape through the latter half of Thursday – continuing into Friday and Saturday. We’ll start seeing an increase in moisture with a few afternoon showers Thursday. Highs will make their way into the middle to upper 60s. We’ll have scattered showers Friday – though most of the rain and storms will move through Saturday. An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for threat of the storms becoming strong to severe. Specifics are still fuzzy – but there is a higher than normal confidence of a few strong and severe storms to affect central Mississippi by Saturday. Rain will exit through Saturday evening. Sunshine returns Sunday ahead of another wet weather maker into early next week.
