First Alert Forecast: cooler, breezier Tuesday; storms return late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next weather maker will begin to take shape through the latter half of Thursday – continuing into Friday and Saturday. We’ll start seeing an increase in moisture with a few afternoon showers Thursday. Highs will make their way into the middle to upper 60s. We’ll have scattered showers Friday – though most of the rain and storms will move through Saturday. An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for threat of the storms becoming strong to severe. Specifics are still fuzzy – but there is a higher than normal confidence of a few strong and severe storms to affect central Mississippi by Saturday. Rain will exit through Saturday evening. Sunshine returns Sunday ahead of another wet weather maker into early next week.