Coming up at 6 AM (Tuesday, January 7, 2019)

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As you head back to work and school following the holidays, here's a look at some big stories we're tracking this Tuesday.
- Some metro area students return to school today.
- State lawmakers, including some new faces, will return to the Capitol at noon today to begin the 2020 legislative session.
- An inmate who escaped from Parchman has been recaptured after a three day hunt.
- The state attorney general’s office has been asked to take over the Curtis Flowers case.
- The northbound ramp from the Natchez Trace Parkway to I-55 is now CLOSED as crews make repairs.
