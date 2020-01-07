Coming up at 6 AM (Tuesday, January 7, 2019)

WLBT News at 6 AM
By ShaCamree Gowdy | January 7, 2020 at 5:59 AM CST - Updated January 7 at 5:59 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As you head back to work and school following the holidays, here’s a look at some big stories we’re tracking this Tuesday.

  • Some metro area students return to school today.
  • State lawmakers, including some new faces, will return to the Capitol at noon today to begin the 2020 legislative session.
  • An inmate who escaped from Parchman has been recaptured after a three day hunt.
  • The state attorney general’s office has been asked to take over the Curtis Flowers case.
  • The northbound ramp from the Natchez Trace Parkway to I-55 is now CLOSED as crews make repairs.

Grab your cup of coffee and join our morning news teams at 6 a.m.

