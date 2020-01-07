Baby shot on New Year’s Eve still in critical condition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A baby shot in a drive-by shooting in Jackson on New Year’s Eve is still in critical condition.
The 1-year-old boy was inside an SUV along with a 13-year-old girl and their mother, grandmother and another male. Someone shot into the vehicle on Medgar Evers Boulevard in broad daylight. The girl has been released from the hospital after taking a bullet to the arm, according to Jackson Police.
Lashumde Reed, age 36, has been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution in connection to the crime. No one has yet been charged for the shooting.
