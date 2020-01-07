Atmos crews working to repair gas leak near Jackson elementary school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Atmos crews are currently working to repair a major gas leak near Key Elementary School in Jackson. It happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of McDowell and Belvedere roads.
Police said McDowell Road, Belvedere Drive and Shepwood Drive are blocked off at this time.
It’s unclear at this time how the elementary school will be impacted. Officials are working with crews on scene to make a determination.
There have been no evacuations as of now.
