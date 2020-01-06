Woman charged in New Year’s Eve double shooting that left 1-year-old critical

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 36-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a New Year’s Eve double shooting on Medgar Evers Boulevard.
Lashumde Reed is being charged with hindering prosecution.
Police confirmed that a 13-year-old and a one-year-old were shot in the incident. They were inside the vehicle with their mother, grandmother, and another male. None of the adults inside the vehicle were injured.
The male toddler suffered a wound to the head and was last listed in critical condition. The teen female suffered a wound to the arm and was in stable condition.
“There have been a lot of incidents in the past couple of weeks in the Jackson area,” PIO Sam Brown said during a press conference the day of the shooting. “A lot of them are not random, it’s targeted. 90 to 95 percent of the time, the victim knew the suspect in some form or fashion, and this appears to be another case of that.”
Brown added that, though it’s unfortunate violence has become the answer in a lot of situations, police cannot be in every household and you never know when or where something is about to take place.
Authorities said the individuals believed to be responsible for the shooting have also been identified and additional arrests are expected.
