‘Safety in numbers’; After death of Alabama woman, officers share safety reminders for women

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday a missing Alabama women was found dead after leaving the bar with two unknown men.
“I feel in trouble,” is the last chilling text Paighton Houston sent right before she disappeared.
“People may say you are being paranoid, you are being over cautious. But the fact is it can happen anywhere so you might as well prepare for it.”
December 20, 2019, just days before Christmas. 29-year-old Paighton Houston disappeared after leaving a Birmingham bar with two men.
Two days ago, Houston’s body was found in a shallow grave behind a house in Hueytown, Alabama.
You never think it could happen to you. In your town. With your friends. Until you come face to face with danger.
“Rule number one is that you stay aware.”
Paul Holley, legal counsel for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, wants to remind women trouble can happen anywhere.
“The phrase is there is safety in numbers. That still plays true even in that environment. So stay close to your friends. You can communicate with them... they can communicate with you.”
Holley says be alert and have a plan. It might just save your life.
“Trust needs to always be built before you get into a car with anyone. Don’t be a victim get out and train yourself. There are classes offered.. self defense.. concealed carry.. tasers... pepperspray.”
