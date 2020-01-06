Police: Women responsible for stealing hundreds of dollars from Pearl business

The women made purchases ranging from $700 to $1,000. (Source: Pearl PD/ Facebook)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | January 6, 2020 at 9:16 AM CST - Updated January 6 at 9:18 AM

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl police investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying three women.

The women are responsible for the theft and/or use of stolen credit cards at local businesses. Their purchases ranged from $700 up to $1,000.

If you can help identify the individuals, you are asked to contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000 or by email. If you’d like to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online.

