Men tried cashing in losing lottery ticket after altering numbers with glue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood police received a call from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation around 9:20 Monday morning in reference to two men trying to pass a fake lottery ticket.
Officers arrived on scene moments later and took both subjects into custody.
After speaking with officials, officers learned that the suspects presented a $100,000 ticket that had been altered by gluing the winning numbers on the ticket that matched the prize. The ticket was signed and presented to the commission for payment.
Odis Latham, 47, and 48-year-old Russell Sparks, both of Columbus, have been charged with conspiracy to commit-felony and uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000. Latham was also charged with false ID information.
Themen are being held at the Rankin County Jail with no bond and are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
