Madison Police announce death of one of their own

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison Police Department is expressing their condolences after the passing of one of their own.
Officer Jim Mack, Jr. had 11 years of service with the Madison Police Department and was a 19-year veteran of law enforcement.
Officer Mack was discovered deceased from a medical related issue on Friday, January 3rd in Jackson.
Funeral arrangements are still being discussed and the family has not released the details at this time.
Madison officials said in a Facebook post that they want to to express their sympathy and offer their prayers to the family of Officer Jim Mack Jr.
