Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. 11 bridge, which spans Lake Pontchartrain, has been closed for repairs since January 2019. Now, the state says the work, which was initially estimated to last just a few months, is expected to be complete this summer. State transportation officials say the projected completion date of the $28 million overhaul of the 92-year-old bridge has been delayed several times because the bridge's advanced age has made the project more frustrating than originally expected. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the project involves concrete and structural repairs, replacing the grid deck and bridge operator's house, and a complete replacement of the electrical and mechanical parts that open and close the bridge for boats.